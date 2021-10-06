Early Look: Brandi Carlile Talks About “SNL,” Serenades Ellen On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

In support of her new album “In These Silent Days,” acclaimed musician Brandi Carlile appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, Carlile discusses numerous topics in an interview on Wednesday’s show. The discussion touches on Carlile’s upcoming appearance as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest; the artist contemplates appearing in a comedy sketch during the episode but ultimately concedes that she can only do one impression. That impression, of course, is of her British wife Catherine.

As part of the appearance, Carlile also serenades Ellen.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon; ahead of the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared a pair of sneak peek videos.