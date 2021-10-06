First Look: “Ted Lasso” Star Brett Goldstein Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1204A -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Brett Goldstein during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 6, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
With just two days remaining until the “Ted Lasso” season finale, one of the Emmy-winning show’s Emmy-winning cast members makes a late-night television appearance.
Brett Goldstein, who recently won an Emmy for his role as Roy Kent, appears as an in-studio interview guest on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Goldstein’s appearance precedes an even bigger “Ted Lasso” moment on Thursday’s show: Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly will all be appearing.
As for Wednesday’s episode, other guests include Blake Shelton and Cuco. Ahead of the 12:35AM ET/PT broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
