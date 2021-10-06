First Look: “Ted Lasso” Star Brett Goldstein Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

With just two days remaining until the “Ted Lasso” season finale, one of the Emmy-winning show’s Emmy-winning cast members makes a late-night television appearance.

Brett Goldstein, who recently won an Emmy for his role as Roy Kent, appears as an in-studio interview guest on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Goldstein’s appearance precedes an even bigger “Ted Lasso” moment on Thursday’s show: Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly will all be appearing.

As for Wednesday’s episode, other guests include Blake Shelton and Cuco. Ahead of the 12:35AM ET/PT broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping: