Songs By MONSTA X, Pitbull, SHOUSE, Chloe, GIVEON Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“One Day,” “I Feel Good,” “Love Tonight,” “Have Mercy,” and “For Tonight” are gaining traction at pop radio.

MONSTA X - One Day video screen | Starship/BMG

Thanks to the airplay they received during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, MONSTA X’s “One Day,” Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS),” SHOUSE’s “Love Tonight,” Chlöe’s “Have Mercy,” and GIVĒON’s “For Tonight” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 604 times during the tracking period (+307), “One Day” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #52 last week.

Up seven places, “I Feel Good” earns #46 this week. The collaboration received 493 spins (+209).

Credited with 376 spins (+100), former dance radio #1 “Love Tonight” jumps nine spots to #47.

“Have Mercy,” which received 354 spins (+251), soars seventeen places to #48.

“For Tonight” concurrently rockets thirty-seven places to #49. The new GIVĒON single received 346 spins (+282).

