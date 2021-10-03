Songs By MONSTA X, Pitbull, SHOUSE, Chloe, GIVEON Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Thanks to the airplay they received during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, MONSTA X’s “One Day,” Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS),” SHOUSE’s “Love Tonight,” Chlöe’s “Have Mercy,” and GIVĒON’s “For Tonight” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 604 times during the tracking period (+307), “One Day” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #52 last week.

Up seven places, “I Feel Good” earns #46 this week. The collaboration received 493 spins (+209).

Credited with 376 spins (+100), former dance radio #1 “Love Tonight” jumps nine spots to #47.

“Have Mercy,” which received 354 spins (+251), soars seventeen places to #48.

“For Tonight” concurrently rockets thirty-seven places to #49. The new GIVĒON single received 346 spins (+282).