WizKid & TEMS’ “Essence” Spends Second Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes the throne to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” at urban radio, WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS)” retains the #1 position at rhythmic.

Played 5,837 times during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “Essence” enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count falls 91 short of last week’s mark but keeps “Essence” in the lead.

Credited with 5,671 spins (+87), Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at #2. The aforementioned “Way 2 Sexy” rises three spots to #3 on the rhythmic chart, while Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” rises one spot to #4.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” concurrently falls two places to #5.