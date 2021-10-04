in Music News

WizKid & TEMS’ “Essence” Spends Second Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Essence” keeps the throne at rhythmic radio.

WizKid - Made In Lagos cover | RCA Records

Although it cedes the throne to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” at urban radio, WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS)” retains the #1 position at rhythmic.

Played 5,837 times during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “Essence” enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count falls 91 short of last week’s mark but keeps “Essence” in the lead.

Credited with 5,671 spins (+87), Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at #2. The aforementioned “Way 2 Sexy” rises three spots to #3 on the rhythmic chart, while Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” rises one spot to #4.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” concurrently falls two places to #5.

Chris Browndoja catDrakeessencefuturejack harlowlil nas xpop smoketemsthe weekndwizkidyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By MONSTA X, Pitbull, SHOUSE, Chloe, GIVEON Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” Reaches #1 At Country Radio