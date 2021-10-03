Songs By Coldplay & BTS, BBNO$ & Rich Brian, Farruko Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Coldplay & BTS, bbno$ & Rich Brian, and Farruko.
Below last week’s chart at #51, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” joins this week’s Top 40 at #32. The superstar collaboration received 1,274 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 976.
Up two places, bbno$ & Rich Brian’s “edamame” earns #39. The single posted a tracking period play count of 809 (+234).
Played 782 times during the tracking period (+782), Farruko’s “Pepas” rises three spots to #40.
