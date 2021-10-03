in Music News

Songs By Coldplay & BTS, BBNO$ & Rich Brian, Farruko Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

“My Universe,” “edamame,” and “Pepas” reach the Top 40.

BTS & Coldplay - My Universe press photo | Courtesy of Atlantic Records | Credit James Marcus Hanley, Heo Jae Young & Kim So Jung

This week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Coldplay & BTS, bbno$ & Rich Brian, and Farruko.

Below last week’s chart at #51, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” joins this week’s Top 40 at #32. The superstar collaboration received 1,274 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 976.

Up two places, bbno$ & Rich Brian’s “edamame” earns #39. The single posted a tracking period play count of 809 (+234).

Played 782 times during the tracking period (+782), Farruko’s “Pepas” rises three spots to #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

