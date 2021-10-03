Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Officially Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Maneskin’s rendition of “Beggin’,” which spent the summer as one of the biggest songs on the planet, reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,592 times during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “Beggin'” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 434 plays.

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, courtesy of its ~2,390 spins (+15). Twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” #1 on the previous chart, falls to #3.

WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” stays at #4 on this week’s listing, and All Time Low’s enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” spends another week at #5.