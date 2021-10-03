Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Following in the footsteps of previous singles “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” officially enters the Top 10 at pop radio.

Up one place, the fourth “SOUR” single earns #10 on this week’s edition of the chart.

“Traitor,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, received ~10,396 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,707 spins.

“traitor,” as noted, represents Rodrigo’s fourth Top 10 pop radio hit in as many tries. The aforementioned “drivers license” and “good 4 u” ended up spending multiple weeks at #1 on the chart, and “good 4 u” remains prominently positioned at #3. “Deja vu” peaked at #2 during its run.