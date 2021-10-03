in Music News

Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

“Way 2 Sexy” takes over the top spot at urban radio.

Making good on Headline Planet’s mid-week projection, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up three spots from last week’s ranking, “Way 2 Sexy” seizes the throne from WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS).”

“Way 2 Sexy” received ~6,423 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period. The format-leading count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,111.

The aforementioned “Essence” takes #2 on this week’s chart, while Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” holds at #3. Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz’s “Baddest” rises one spot to #4, and BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” drops three places to #5.

