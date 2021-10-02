BLACKPINK’s LISA Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With “MONEY” Performance

After spending two weeks atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with her official “LALISA” video, BLACKPINK member LISA hits #1 with a version of her B-side track.

The exclusive performance video for “MONEY,” which received 51.4 million views during the September 24-30 tracking period, rises twenty-three places to the top of this week’s listing.

The aforementioned “LALISA” grabs #4 on this week’s chart, giving the artist a pair of videos in the latest Top 5.

— With views from other eligible uploads included, “MONEY” generated 66.8 million total streams during the tracking period. The count yields a #3 ranking on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart. “LALISA” takes #4 after spending its first two weeks at #1.