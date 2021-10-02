in Music News

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart

The lyric video concurrently makes a big splash on the Songs chart.

My Universe cover | Atlantic Records

As a collaboration between two of the biggest acts on the planet, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” unsurprisingly made a major splash during its first week on YouTube.

Eligible version of “My Universe” combined for a whopping 76.6 million views during the September 24-30 tracking period. The count yields a #1 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“My Universe” received its greatest individual contribution from the official Lyric Video. Credited with 37.7 million views, it debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official music video, which did not launch until the end of the tracking period, debuts at #8 on said Videos Chart with 16.6 million views.

Thanks to the success of “My Universe” and the many other hits in each group’s discography, both appear prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. BTS rises one spot to #2, while Coldplay ascends forty-four places to #11.

btscoldplaymy universe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

