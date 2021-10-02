in TV News

“Ellen DeGeneres Show” Reveals Lineup Updates; New Dates Confirmed For Adam Lambert, Chandra Wilson, The Miz Appearances

“Ellen DeGeneres Show” has shared updated listings for the next two weeks.

Offering a reminder that talk show listings are subject to change, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has confirmed some revisions to upcoming lineups.

The changes affect the October 7 and 8 episodes. Adam Lambert, who was previously set to appear on October 7, will now appear on October 8. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host that installment of the show, which will additionally include a chat with Angela Trimbur.

Chandra Wilson, The Miz and guest host Mario Lopez, who were originally announced for October 8, will now appear on October 14.

A complete look at the new lineups follows:

October 4 – Anderson Cooper, Aidan Bryant, Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights segment with Demi Lovato and Andy Lassner
October 5 – Leah Remini, Dr. Michael Beckwith
October 6 – Brandi Carlile, Captain Sandy Yawn
October 7 – Jason Sudeikis, Kane Brown
October 8 – Adam Lambert, Angela Trimbur, guest host tWitch
October 11 – Cheryl Hines, Jay Shetty
October 12 – Howie Mandel
October 13 – Ludacris, Alessia Cara
October 14 – Chandra Wilson, The Miz, guest host Mario Lopez
October 15 – Marlee Matlin, guest host Mario Lopez

