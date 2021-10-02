“Ellen DeGeneres Show” Reveals Lineup Updates; New Dates Confirmed For Adam Lambert, Chandra Wilson, The Miz Appearances

Offering a reminder that talk show listings are subject to change, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has confirmed some revisions to upcoming lineups.

The changes affect the October 7 and 8 episodes. Adam Lambert, who was previously set to appear on October 7, will now appear on October 8. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host that installment of the show, which will additionally include a chat with Angela Trimbur.

Chandra Wilson, The Miz and guest host Mario Lopez, who were originally announced for October 8, will now appear on October 14.

A complete look at the new lineups follows:

October 4 – Anderson Cooper, Aidan Bryant, Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights segment with Demi Lovato and Andy Lassner

October 5 – Leah Remini, Dr. Michael Beckwith

October 6 – Brandi Carlile, Captain Sandy Yawn

October 7 – Jason Sudeikis, Kane Brown

October 8 – Adam Lambert, Angela Trimbur, guest host tWitch

October 11 – Cheryl Hines, Jay Shetty

October 12 – Howie Mandel

October 13 – Ludacris, Alessia Cara

October 14 – Chandra Wilson, The Miz, guest host Mario Lopez

October 15 – Marlee Matlin, guest host Mario Lopez