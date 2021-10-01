Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Shortly after launching at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, Brandi Carlile’s new “In These Silent Days” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

The new album holds the chart’s top spot as of press time at 2AM ET.

Its closest competition comes from another newcomer: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale.”

Meek Mill’s “Expensive Pain” follows at #3. Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind,” which recently celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, sits in the #4 position. Andy Mineo’s “Never Land II” occupies the #5 position.

As always, it is worth noting that the iTunes album chart tends to be very volatile in the early morning hours on Friday. Any of the aforementioned positions could change in the coming minutes, let alone hours.