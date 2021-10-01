in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“In These Silent Days” rises to #1 on the all-genre iTunes chart.

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days (YouTube cover version) | Elektra Records

Shortly after launching at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, Brandi Carlile’s new “In These Silent Days” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

The new album holds the chart’s top spot as of press time at 2AM ET.

Its closest competition comes from another newcomer: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale.”

Meek Mill’s “Expensive Pain” follows at #3. Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind,” which recently celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, sits in the #4 position. Andy Mineo’s “Never Land II” occupies the #5 position.

As always, it is worth noting that the iTunes album chart tends to be very volatile in the early morning hours on Friday. Any of the aforementioned positions could change in the coming minutes, let alone hours.

andy mineobrandi carlilein these silent daysLady Gagameek millnirvanatony bennett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Moves “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Release Up To November 12; Adele Album Speculation Intensifies