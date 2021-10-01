in TV News

Stars Of HBO’s “Succession” Booked For October 8 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episode

Numerous principals from the show will appear on the October 8 “Colbert.”

Sarah Snook & Kieran Culkin - Succession 303 | Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO

Nine days before HBO’s “Succession” commences its third season, numerous principals from the show will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

According to CBS, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron will appear on the episode. As of press time, the “Succession” stars are the only celebrity visitors confirmed for the broadcast.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Julianna Margulies (October 4), Michael Keaton (October 5), Susie Essman (October 6), and Sanjay Gupta (October 7). Complete listings follow:

Friday, Oct. 1

“Colbert Apologizes to Milwaukee;” Rebecca Ferguson

Monday, Oct. 4

Julianna Margulies; performance by Toby Keith

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Michael Keaton; remote performance by Zac Brown Band

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Bret Baier; Susie Essman

Thursday, Oct. 7

Sanjay Gupta; Denis Villeneuve

Friday, Oct. 8

Cast of the award-winning HBO series “Succession” in their first late-night appearance together: Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron

