Blake Shelton, Brett Goldstein, Cuco Scheduled For October 6 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton has booked his next talk show appearance.

According to NBC, Shelton will appear as the lead guest on the October 6 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

That night’s episode will additionally feature a chat with Brett Goldstein, the Emmy-winning star of “Ted Lasso.” Cuco will then close the show with a performance of “Under The Sun.”

A full window into upcoming “Late Night” listings follows:

Wednesday, September 29: Guests Demi Lovato (Unidentified with Demi Lovato), Neal Brennan (Neal Brennan: Unacceptable) and musical guest Audrey Nuna ft. Saba (Performance: “Top Again,” Album: a liquid breakfast). Nick Baglio sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1200A.

Thursday, September 30: Guests Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live) and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark). Nick Baglio sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1201A.

Friday, October 1: Guests Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen), Lee Daniels (Our Kind of People) and musical guest girl in red (Performance: “I’ll Call You Mine,” Album: if i could make it go quiet). Andē sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/20/21)

Monday, October 4: Guest David Chase (The Many Saints of Newark). Barrett Martin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1202A.

Tuesday, October 5: Guests Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista (SEE), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) and Anthony Doerr (Cloud Cuckoo Land). Barrett Martin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1203A.

Wednesday, October 6: Guests Blake Shelton (The Voice), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and musical guest Cuco (Single: “Under The Sun”). Barrett Martin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1204A.