Charli XCX Listed For October 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The acclaimed artist will appear on an upcoming “Fallon” episode.

On the heels of her upcoming show at Le Poisson Rouge, Charli XCX will make a high-profile television appearance.

NBC lists the acclaimed artist for the October 6 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The network has not yet specified her role, but it seems reasonable to expect a performance of “Good Ones” on the broadcast.

As there is only one other confirmed guest (Anthony Anderson), an interview is also possible. Headline Planet will share an update as soon as the detailed listing is available.

Charli XCX, whose team is about to launch the aforementioned “Good Ones” at pop radio, will play LPR on October 1.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, September 29: Guests include Maluma, Michael Gandolfini and musical guest Givēon. Show #1525

Thursday, September 30: Guests include Jeff Daniels, Chloe Fineman and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show #1526

Friday, October 1: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Léa Seydoux and musical guest TWICE. Show #1527

Monday, October 4: Guests include Seth Meyers, Cobie Smulders and musical guest Farruko. Show #1528

Tuesday, October 5: Guests include Queen Latifah, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Show #1529

