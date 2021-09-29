Chandra Wilson, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Confirmed For October 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Host Mario Lopez

In a recent lineup update, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” confirmed that Mario Lopez would be guest-hosting the October 8 episode.

The program just confirmed a pair of interview guests for the episode. Both are representing ABC properties.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Chandra Wilson is billed as the lead guest for the broadcast. Her series commences its new season this Thursday, September 30.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the wrestler and reality TV star who currently appears on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” will also chat with Lopez on the October 8 “Ellen.”

In addition to the two celebrity guests, “Ellen” is advertising an appearance from a 6-year-old YouTube dinosaur expert. All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.