in TV News

Chandra Wilson, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Confirmed For October 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Host Mario Lopez

“Ellen” just confirmed two guests for the Mario Lopez-hosted episode.

GREY’S ANATOMY – “Hotter Than Hell” – Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) CHANDRA WILSON

In a recent lineup update, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” confirmed that Mario Lopez would be guest-hosting the October 8 episode.

The program just confirmed a pair of interview guests for the episode. Both are representing ABC properties.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Chandra Wilson is billed as the lead guest for the broadcast. Her series commences its new season this Thursday, September 30.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the wrestler and reality TV star who currently appears on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” will also chat with Lopez on the October 8 “Ellen.”

In addition to the two celebrity guests, “Ellen” is advertising an appearance from a 6-year-old YouTube dinosaur expert. All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

chandra wilsonMario Lopezthe ellen degeneres showthe miz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Headed For Top 10 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Blake Shelton, Brett Goldstein, Cuco Scheduled For October 6 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”