in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“good 4 u” moves ahead of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

A former multi-week #1 at pop radio, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises to the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “good 4 u” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,469 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 244, while giving Rodrigo’s single a narrow lead over Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

“Bad Habits,” which enjoyed a lengthy stint at #1, falls to #2 this week. The Sheeran song received ~6,431 spins during the September 19-25 tracking period (-15).

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises two spots to #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” descends one spot to #4. Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” concurrently slides one spot to #5.

dua lipaduncan laurenceed sheerangood 4 uJustin Bieberolivia rodrigothe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Enjoys 6th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song