Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

A former multi-week #1 at pop radio, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises to the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “good 4 u” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,469 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 244, while giving Rodrigo’s single a narrow lead over Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

“Bad Habits,” which enjoyed a lengthy stint at #1, falls to #2 this week. The Sheeran song received ~6,431 spins during the September 19-25 tracking period (-15).

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises two spots to #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” descends one spot to #4. Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” concurrently slides one spot to #5.