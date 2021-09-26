in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Enjoys 6th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Saturday” remains the biggest song at alternative radio.

twenty one pilots - Saturday video screen | Fueled By Ramen

Twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” adds another week to its reign as alternative radio’s #1 song.

Credited with ~2,421 spins during the September 19-25 tracking period, “Saturday” celebrates a sixth week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 65 but keeps “Saturday” in the top spot.

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” again provides the closest competition. The Imagine Dragons track garnered ~2,372 spins during the tracking week (+122).

Maneskin’s “Beggin'” rises three places to #3 this week, as WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” holds at #4. All Time Low’s enduring former #1 “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” stays at #5.

all time lowimagine dragonsmaneskinsaturdaytravis barkertwenty one pilotswillow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart