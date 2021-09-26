Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Enjoys 6th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” adds another week to its reign as alternative radio’s #1 song.
Credited with ~2,421 spins during the September 19-25 tracking period, “Saturday” celebrates a sixth week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 65 but keeps “Saturday” in the top spot.
Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” again provides the closest competition. The Imagine Dragons track garnered ~2,372 spins during the tracking week (+122).
Maneskin’s “Beggin'” rises three places to #3 this week, as WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” holds at #4. All Time Low’s enduring former #1 “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” stays at #5.
