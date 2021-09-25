in TV News

Jerry Seinfeld, Lea Seydoux, TWICE Scheduled For October 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a compelling upcoming “Fallon” lineup.

Jerry Seinfeld on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The day “Seinfeld” makes its Netflix debut, co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, the comedy icon will be the lead guest on the October 1 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Lea Seydoux.

As previously reported, TWICE will close the show with a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, September 22: Guests include Steve Martin and Martin Short, Margaret Qualley, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Cynthia Erivo. Show #1520

Thursday, September 23: Guests include Michael Strahan, Mariano Rivera, Justin Willman and musical guest The Killers. Show #1521

Friday, September 24: Guests include Andy Cohen, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show #1522

Monday, September 27: Guests include Snoop Dogg, Chris Colfer and musical guest Mickey Guyton. Show #1523

Tuesday, September 28: Guests Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest G-Eazy feat. Demi Lovato. Show #1524

Wednesday, September 29: Guests include Maluma, Michael Gandolfini and musical guest Givēon. Show #1525

Thursday, September 30: Guests include Jeff Daniels, Chloe Fineman and musical guest The Flaming Lips. SHow #1526

