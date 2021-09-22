in Music News

FLETCHER & Kito’s “Bitter” Earns Gold Certification In United States

“Bitter” becomes FLETCHER’s second song to attain gold status, while marking Kito’s first.

FLETCHER - Bitter Photo by Shannon Beveridge, courtesy of Capitol Records

One of 2020’s best pop releases has officially attained gold status in the United States.

FLETCHER & Kito’s “Bitter,” that song, formally earned its gold certification on Monday, September 20. The RIAA award signifies at least 500,000 units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

First featured on “The L Word: Generation Q,” the song made its digital platform debut in May 2020. It quickly soared up the US iTunes sales chart, while scoring lasting buzz on streaming and social media platforms. A fall 2020 remix with Trevor Daniel made additional waves.

Headline Planet highlighted “Bitter” as a track that should have received meaningful pop radio airplay during its run.

“Bitter” follows “Undrunk” as the second FLETCHER song to reach gold status in the United States. It meanwhile ranks as Kito’s first RIAA-certified release.

bitterfletcherkitotrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chloe’s “Have Mercy” Claims Most Added Ranking At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

First Look: Shawn Mendes Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”