Chloe’s “Have Mercy” Claims Most Added Ranking At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

On the heels of its impressive #28 Billboard Hot 100 debut, Chlöe’s solo single “Have Mercy” earns the most added honor at both rhythmic and urban radio.

The single won support from 36 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, while landing on playlists at 55 Mediabase-monitored urban stations.

Jay Wheeler’s “Take My Life (featuring Tyla Yaweh)” takes second place on the rhythmic add board, courtesy of its 22 pickups. Meek Mill’s “Sharing Locations” follows in third with 18 rhythmic adds.

The Meek Mill song meanwhile grabs the runner-up spot at urban with support from 43 stations. Dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Memories” grabs third place with 33 adds.