First Look: Shawn Mendes Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

This week is a big one for Shawn Mendes, who is playing a fan show and set to announce dates for his upcoming tour.

Befitting the big week, the immensely popular singer-songwriter makes an appearance on America’s top late-night show.

Indeed, Shawn Mendes appears as the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Mendes is actually the episode’s only official interview guest, although the broadcast does also feature stand-up from Chris Turner.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow: