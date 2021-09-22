in TV News

First Look: Shawn Mendes Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Shawn Mendes appears as the feature guest on Wednesday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shawn Mendes during Tuesday's September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This week is a big one for Shawn Mendes, who is playing a fan show and set to announce dates for his upcoming tour.

Befitting the big week, the immensely popular singer-songwriter makes an appearance on America’s top late-night show.

Indeed, Shawn Mendes appears as the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Mendes is actually the episode’s only official interview guest, although the broadcast does also feature stand-up from Chris Turner.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Chris Turner during Tuesday's September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shawn Mendes during Tuesday’s September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shawn Mendes during Tuesday’s September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shawn Mendes during Tuesday’s September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shawn Mendes during Tuesday’s September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shawn Mendes during Tuesday’s September 22, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

