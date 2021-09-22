in TV News

Demi Lovato, Neal Brennan, Audrey Nuna & Saba Confirmed For September 29 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Demi Lovato will support “Unidentified” as the lead interview guest.

UNIDENTIFIED WITH DEMI LOVATO -- Pictured: (l-r) Dallas Lovato, Demi Lovato, Matthew Montgomery -- (Photo by: Richie Knapp/Peacock)

The promotional tour for “Unidentified” will bring Demi Lovato to numerous talk shows, including NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms the entertainment star for the September 29 edition of its late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Neal Brennan, as well as a performance by Audrey Nuna and Saba.

Nick Baglio will meanwhile sit-in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Who else can you expect to see on NBC’s 12:35AM talk show? Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, September 22: Climate Night. Guests Sec. John Kerry and Jim Gaffigan (Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour). Andē sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1196A.

Thursday, September 23: Guests Ike Barinholtz (Chicago Party Aunt) and Jenny Slate (The Great North). Andē sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1197A.

Friday, September 24: Guests Michael Shannon (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks). Jerome Flood II sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/26/21)

**Monday, September 27: Guest Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) and Miriam Margolyes (This Much Is True). Nick Baglio sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1198A.

Tuesday, September 28: Guests Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do In The Shadows) and Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump). Nick Baglio sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1199A.

**Wednesday, September 29: Guests Demi Lovato (Unidentified with Demi Lovato), Neal Brennan (Neal Brennan: Unacceptable) and musical guest Audrey Nuna ft. Saba (Performance: “Top Again,” Album: a liquid breakfast). Nick Baglio sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1200A.

