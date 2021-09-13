in Pop Culture

Sabrina Carpenter Teases Savage X Fenty Show With Breathtaking New Lingerie Pictures

The singer-actress will be involved in the upcoming show.

Sabrina Carpenter hypes Savage x Fenty show with new lingerie photos

The third volume of the Savage x Fenty show will be making its Prime Video premiere on September 24, and Sabrina Carpenter will be involved.

To hype the upcoming event, the actress and singer released a set of photos in Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Carpenter looks characteristically gorgeous in the set, which amassed well over 800K Instagram likes and about 3000 Twitter re-Tweets in its first hour.

In addition to making waves with her involvement in the eagerly anticipated fashion event, Carpenter attracted interest for her new single “Skinny Dipping.” The song and music video launched late last week.

Carpenter’s Instagram and Twitter embeds follow:

sabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Jackson Wang & Internet Money’s “Drive You Home” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Billboard Hot 100: Drake Has 9 Songs In Top 10; “Way 2 Sexy” With Future & Young Thug Ranks As #1 Song In America