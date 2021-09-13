Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Jackson Wang & Internet Money’s “Drive You Home” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

A late-week arrival did not prevent Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” from amassing a considerable amount of airplay during the September 5-11 tracking period. As a result, the new single debuts on this week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jackson Wang & Internet Money’s “Drive You Home” also hits the Top 40 this week.

Credited with 1,344 spins, “Shivers” arrives at #36 on this week’s listing. The song enters as Sheeran’s previous single “Bad Habits” holds at its #3 peak.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Drive You Home” makes this week’s chart at #40. The song received 763 tracking period spins (+157).