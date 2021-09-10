Olivia Rodrigo’s Pop Radio Resonance Continues As “Traitor” Scores Great Audience Reaction

As they were starting to take flight at the format, Olivia Rodrigo’s previous singles “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u” all received stellar listener callout scores. Current single “traitor” is doing the same. The latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media report reveals a favorable audience reaction to the fourth “SOUR” single.

Per the report, which is based on a survey of listeners, “traitor” boasts a positive score from 67.8%, a negative score from 19.7%, and thus a “net positive” score of 48.1%. It is also receiving a “favorite” rating from 25.6%.

Of the fifteen songs featured in this week’s report, “traitor” boasts the #1 positive score, the #6 (sixth-lowest) negative score, the #2 net positive score, and #6 favorite rating. Although the numbers are not as spectacular as they were for “good 4 u” when it first appeared in the callout report, they are all strong – and reflect ongoing interest in the year’s biggest breakout artist.

“traitor” currently holds a Top 20 position on the Mediabase pop airplay chart.