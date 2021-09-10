in TV News

John Cena, J BALVIN Appear On Post-NFL Edition Of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

John Cena and J BALVIN are in-studio guests on Thursday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1511 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)

The instant-classic NFL opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be over, but NBC’s night of programming is not.

Following late local news, the network was to air a noteworthy edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode features a pair of A-list guests, with John Cena appearing for an interview and “Facebreakers” game and J BALVIN partaking in a chat and a musical performance.

Prior to Thursday’s broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the tapings. Those “first look” images follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer J Balvin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor John Cena play "Facebreakers" on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: Musical guest J Balvin performs on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: Musical guest J Balvin performs on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena and host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1511 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena and host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)

