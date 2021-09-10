in Music News

LISA’s “LALISA,” Chloe’s “Have Mercy,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

They join “Fancy Like” and “If I Didn’t Love You” in the region.

LISA in LALISA | YG Entertainment

Three of the week’s highest-profile new releases are making waves on the US iTunes song sales chart.

As of press time at 11:36AM ET Friday, LISA’s “LALISA” is the best-performing of the new releases. The song, which marks the BLACKPINK member’s debut solo offering, is up to #2 on the all-genre chart. Only Walker Hayes’ enduring smash “Fancy Like” is selling at a faster pace.

“Have Mercy,” the new single from Chloe x Halle member Chlöe, is up to #3 on the chart. Ed Sheeran’s new “Shivers” directly follows at #4.

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” completes the Top 5 at #5.

— LISA also has a second Top 10 entry, as her B-side “MONEY” is currently #8 on the chart.

