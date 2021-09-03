Charli, Dixie, Marc, Heidi D’Amelio Listed For September 15 “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Will Support New Hulu Series

The final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” commences the week of September 13, and one of the first episodes will feature The D’Amelio Family.

According to new listings, Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio will appear on the September 15 edition of the iconic daytime talk show. The four social media sensations will be discussing their new series “The D’Amelio Show,” which launched on Hulu this Friday.

The episode will also feature an interview with Tiffany Haddish and a performance by Imagine Dragons.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Jimmy Kimmel (September 13), Jennifer Aniston (September 14), and Kim Kardashian (September 16). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.