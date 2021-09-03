in TV News

BLACKPINK Member Lisa To Perform Debut Solo Single On September 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The BLACKPINK member’s single comes out that day.

Lisa from BLACKPINK via @lalalalisa_m on Instagram

To celebrate the release of her first official solo single, BLACKPINK member Lisa will deliver a high-profile US television performance.

NBC just confirmed that the artist will perform on the Friday, September 10 edition of the late-night talk show. Additional guests for the episode will be announced soon.

Lisa, whose eagerly anticipated first solo single album arrives that day, follows fellow BLACKPINK member ROSÉ as the second K-pop soloist to perform on “The Tonight Show.” The overall BLACKIPNK group, which also includes Jennie and Jisoo, has also performed on the popular NBC late-night talk show.

