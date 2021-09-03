BLACKPINK Member Lisa To Perform Debut Solo Single On September 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To celebrate the release of her first official solo single, BLACKPINK member Lisa will deliver a high-profile US television performance.

NBC just confirmed that the artist will perform on the Friday, September 10 edition of the late-night talk show. Additional guests for the episode will be announced soon.

Lisa, whose eagerly anticipated first solo single album arrives that day, follows fellow BLACKPINK member ROSÉ as the second K-pop soloist to perform on “The Tonight Show.” The overall BLACKIPNK group, which also includes Jennie and Jisoo, has also performed on the popular NBC late-night talk show.

Other upcoming listings follow:

‘

Friday, September 3: Guests include Helen Mirren, Kenya Barris and musical guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. OAD 6/17/21

Monday, September 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Dynevor and musical guests Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen. OAD 6/8/2021

Tuesday, September 7: Guests include Trevor Noah, Beanie Feldstein and musical guest Gorillaz ft. AJ Tracey. Show #1509

Wednesday, September 8: Guests include Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner and musical guest Baby Keem. Show #1510

Thursday, September 9: Guests include John Cena, J Balvin and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1511