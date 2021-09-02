John Cena, J Balvin Scheduled To Appear On September 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Frequent “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” guest John Cena has booked his next appearance on the flagship NBC talk show.
According to NBC, Cena will appear as the lead guest on the September 9 edition of “Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature a visit from J Balvin, who will appear as both an interview and musical guest.
Who else can you expect to make a “Tonight Show” appearance during its fall premiere week? Complete listings follow:
Thursday, September 2: Guests include Don Cheadle, Cecily Strong and musical guest BTS. OAD 7/14/21
Friday, September 3: Guests include Helen Mirren, Kenya Barris and musical guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. OAD 6/17/21
Monday, September 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Dynevor and musical guests Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen. OAD 6/8/2021
Tuesday, September 7: Guests include Trevor Noah, Beanie Feldstein and musical guest Gorillaz ft. AJ Tracey. Show #1509
Wednesday, September 8: Guests include Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner and musical guest Baby Keem. Show #1510
Thursday, September 9: Guests include John Cena, J Balvin and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1511
Comments
Loading…