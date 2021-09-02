in TV News

John Cena, J Balvin Scheduled To Appear On September 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

J Balvin will appear for an interview and performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1327A -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor John Cena during the "Reunited" song on September 29, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Frequent “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” guest John Cena has booked his next appearance on the flagship NBC talk show.

According to NBC, Cena will appear as the lead guest on the September 9 edition of “Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature a visit from J Balvin, who will appear as both an interview and musical guest.

Who else can you expect to make a “Tonight Show” appearance during its fall premiere week? Complete listings follow:

Thursday, September 2: Guests include Don Cheadle, Cecily Strong and musical guest BTS. OAD 7/14/21

Friday, September 3: Guests include Helen Mirren, Kenya Barris and musical guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. OAD 6/17/21

Monday, September 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Dynevor and musical guests Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen. OAD 6/8/2021

Tuesday, September 7: Guests include Trevor Noah, Beanie Feldstein and musical guest Gorillaz ft. AJ Tracey. Show #1509

Wednesday, September 8: Guests include Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner and musical guest Baby Keem. Show #1510

Thursday, September 9: Guests include John Cena, J Balvin and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1511

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

