Tracks From Kanye West’s “Donda” Claim Entire Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 18 On US Apple Music Listing

“Donda” made a major opening day splash on streaming platforms.

Kanye West - DONDA cover

As if there were any doubt, the opening day streaming performance proves just how eagerly the market was anticipating Kanye West’s “Donda.”

Tracks from the album form the entire Top 10 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Sunday, August 29. Nothing from the 27-track album appears below #36.

“Donda” performed even more dominantly on US Apple Music, grabbing the platform’s Top 18 and landing entirely in the Top 33.

Globally, “Donda” six Top 10 positions on Spotify and nine Top 10 spots (including the entire Top 3) on Apple.

“Jail,” “Hurricane,” and “Off The Grid” were the album’s top performers on both platforms.

— “Donda” has also been a strong sales performer, notching #1 on the US iTunes chart.

Written by Brian Cantor







