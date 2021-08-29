Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Shawn Mendes & Tainy Top 25, BEP, Saweetie & Lele Pons Top 30

Maneskin’s “Beggin'” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 5,083 spins during the August 22-28 tracking period, “Beggin'” rises three spots to #19. This week’s spin count reflects a healthy week-over-week gain of 1,295.

“traitor,” the recipient of 4,881 spins (+1,027), concurrently rises one spot to #20. The track joins fellow “SOUR” singles “good 4 u” (#1) and “deja vu” (#3) as Rodrigo’s third song in the active Top 20.

— Other movers this week include Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love,” which blasts into the Top 25, and Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT (featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons),” which hits the Top 30.

Up nine places, “Summer Of Love” takes #22 with 4,035 spins (+2,452).

Played 1,602 times during the tracking period (+430), “HIT IT” rises two places to #30.