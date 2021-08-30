in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

“STAY” is headed for #1 this week.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

After moving up to #2 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” looks set to conquer #1 this coming week.

The smash hit collaboration received 2,544 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the August 29-September 4 tracking period. The count, which tops last Sunday’s mark by 6%, slots “STAY” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because the week is young and because Sunday airplay can be erratic, it would ordinarily be risky to make any full-week projections at this point. This appears to be a different case, however. “STAY” was within striking distance of #1 this past week and does not face any obvious threats. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” and “deja vu,” the other songs in the Top 3, both appear to be in a state of decline.

