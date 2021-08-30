Alissa Violet Wows In Gorgeous New Pink Lingerie Selfies On Instagram

Alissa Violet’s past lingerie photos have proven resonant with both her Instagram followers and Headline Planet readers. Monday, she shared new shots that should fare similarly well.

In the form of a two-picture gallery, the mirror selfies find Alissa wearing a pink bra and panties from Lounge. The social media sensation looks characteristically stunning in the set.

Not simply a great showcase for the lingerie, the shots draw reference to Alissa’s new, wavy hairstyle (which also looks great).

Having generated 85K likes and over 300 comments in its first twenty minutes, the post is showing unsurprising strength on the engagement front. It follows below: