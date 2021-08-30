in Pop Culture

Alissa Violet Wows In Gorgeous New Pink Lingerie Selfies On Instagram

The social star looks fantastic in the pair of photos.

Alissa Violet looks amazing in new pink lingerie shots | Via @alissaviolet

Alissa Violet’s past lingerie photos have proven resonant with both her Instagram followers and Headline Planet readers. Monday, she shared new shots that should fare similarly well.

In the form of a two-picture gallery, the mirror selfies find Alissa wearing a pink bra and panties from Lounge. The social media sensation looks characteristically stunning in the set.

Not simply a great showcase for the lingerie, the shots draw reference to Alissa’s new, wavy hairstyle (which also looks great).

Having generated 85K likes and over 300 comments in its first twenty minutes, the post is showing unsurprising strength on the engagement front. It follows below:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

