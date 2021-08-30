Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Celebrates 4th Week As #1 Song In America

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” predictably retains its standing as the hottest song in America.

The collaboration notches a fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Said chart measures songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay, and “STAY” remains a stellar performer in all categories.

The Kid LAROI’s first #1, “STAY” now ranks as Bieber’s longest-reigning chart-topper as a lead act. He only spent more time atop the Hot 100 as a featured artist on Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.”

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” stays at #2 this week, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” keeps the #3 position. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rises one place to #4, and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” jumps two spots to #5.