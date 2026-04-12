Edgehill’s “Doubletake” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Edgehill’s “Doubletake” completes its ascent to the top of the alternative radio mountain.
Played ~2,323 times during the April 5-11 tracking period, “Doubletake” rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 275.
Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” drops one place to #2, as Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” rises a level to #3.
Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” also rises a spot, in its case ascending to #4. Twenty one pilots’ “Drag Path” concurrently moves up one position to #5.