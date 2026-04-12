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Edgehill’s “Doubletake” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Doubletake” rises to the pinnacle of the alt chart.

Edgehill - Press photo by Hannah Hall, courtesy of Big Loud Rock

Edgehill’s “Doubletake” completes its ascent to the top of the alternative radio mountain.

Played ~2,323 times during the April 5-11 tracking period, “Doubletake” rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 275.

Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” drops one place to #2, as Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” rises a level to #3.

Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” also rises a spot, in its case ascending to #4. Twenty one pilots’ “Drag Path” concurrently moves up one position to #5.

doubletakeedgehillgood charlottenoah kahanturnstiletwenty one pilotsyellow card

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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