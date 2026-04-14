Madison Pettis Delivers Yet Another Coachella Slay, Shining At REVOLVE Festival 2026

Madison Pettis’ flair for striking festival fashion is well-documented, and she built upon that legacy with a memorable look at REVOLVE Festival 2026.
The actress utterly wowed at Saturday’s star-studded festival, which boasted names from music, sports, pop culture, and social media on its invite-only guest list.
Along with famous faces with killer styles, the event played host to a variety of brand activations, old school carnival games, and superstar musical performances.
Photos of Pettis’ sexy style slay follow, courtesy of REVOLVE.