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Madison Pettis Delivers Yet Another Coachella Slay, Shining At REVOLVE Festival 2026

The actress served another stunning Coachella look.

Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE

Madison Pettis’ flair for striking festival fashion is well-documented, and she built upon that legacy with a memorable look at REVOLVE Festival 2026.

The actress utterly wowed at Saturday’s star-studded festival, which boasted names from music, sports, pop culture, and social media on its invite-only guest list.

Along with famous faces with killer styles, the event played host to a variety of brand activations, old school carnival games, and superstar musical performances.

Photos of Pettis’ sexy style slay follow, courtesy of REVOLVE.

Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Madison Pettis at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Marc Patrick/BFA for REVOLVE

madison pettisrevolve

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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