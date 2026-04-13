Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Awa Fam Thiam, Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez Selected As Top 5 In WNBA Draft

A rather intriguing 2026 WNBA Draft is officially underway, and the year’s Top 5 picks have been announced.

The Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd as the top pick. Fudd entered the year as the presumed frontrunner for #1, but recent draft analyses suggested other players could be in the mix. Ultimately, however, the Wings went with the UConn sensation.

TCU’s Olivia Miles followed as pick #2, earning the interest of the Minnesota Lynx. Spanish basketball player Awa Fam Thiam followed at #3 with a selection from the Seattle Storm.

A pair of UCLA standouts followed, with Lauren Betts going to the Washington Mystics at #4 and Gabriela Jaquez scoring a slot with the Chicago Sky at #5.

ESPN, which is handling this year’s broadcast, shared photos of each player’s draft moment with commissioner Cathy Engelbert.