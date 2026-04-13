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Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Awa Fam Thiam, Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez Selected As Top 5 In WNBA Draft

The top five picks have officially been revealed.

Azzi Fudd at the WNBA Draft | Allen Kee/ESPN

A rather intriguing 2026 WNBA Draft is officially underway, and the year’s Top 5 picks have been announced.

The Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd as the top pick. Fudd entered the year as the presumed frontrunner for #1, but recent draft analyses suggested other players could be in the mix. Ultimately, however, the Wings went with the UConn sensation.

TCU’s Olivia Miles followed as pick #2, earning the interest of the Minnesota Lynx. Spanish basketball player Awa Fam Thiam followed at #3 with a selection from the Seattle Storm.

A pair of UCLA standouts followed, with Lauren Betts going to the Washington Mystics at #4 and Gabriela Jaquez scoring a slot with the Chicago Sky at #5.

ESPN, which is handling this year’s broadcast, shared photos of each player’s draft moment with commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Azzi Fudd at the WNBA Draft | Allen Kee/ESPN
Olivia Miles at the WNBA Draft | Allen Kee/ESPN
Awa Fam Thiam at the WNBA Draft | Allen Kee/ESPN
Lauren Betts at the WNBA Draft | Allen Kee/ESPN
Gabriela Jaquez at the WNBA Draft | Allen Kee/ESPN

awa fam thiamazzi fuddGabriela jaquezLauren bettsOlivia mileswnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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