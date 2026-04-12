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Olivia Dean’s “So Easy,” “Man I Need” Simultaneously Appear In Top 5 At Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Olivia Dean has two Top 5 hits at the formats.

Olivia Dena - So Easy (To Fall In Love) video screenshot | UMG

With a rising hit in “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” and an enduring one in “Man I Need,” Olivia Dean this week achieves an impressive chart milestone.

Her singles simultaneously appear in the Top 5 at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

“So Easy (To Fall In Love)” rises one place to #2 on the Mediabase pop chart, while “Man I Need” spends another week in the #4 position.

“Man I Need” meanwhile climbs one spot to #2 on the Mediabase Hot AC listing, while “So Easy” Jumps three places to #5.

“Man I Need” is a previous chart-topper at both formats.

man I needOlivia deanso easy (to fall in love)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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