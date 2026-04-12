Olivia Dean’s “So Easy,” “Man I Need” Simultaneously Appear In Top 5 At Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

With a rising hit in “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” and an enduring one in “Man I Need,” Olivia Dean this week achieves an impressive chart milestone.

Her singles simultaneously appear in the Top 5 at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

“So Easy (To Fall In Love)” rises one place to #2 on the Mediabase pop chart, while “Man I Need” spends another week in the #4 position.

“Man I Need” meanwhile climbs one spot to #2 on the Mediabase Hot AC listing, while “So Easy” Jumps three places to #5.

“Man I Need” is a previous chart-topper at both formats.