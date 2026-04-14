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ZAYN Scheduled To Chat, Perform On April 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

ZAYN will be the lead guest on next Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1939 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon during a surprise walk-on with singer Zayn on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

After a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return to original broadcasts during the week of April 20.

The week’s second episode will feature a visit from ZAYN.

Supporting his new album “KONNAKOL,” ZAYN will appear as an interview and musical guest on the Tuesday, April 21 broadcast. That night’s “Fallon” will also feature appearances by Nikki Glaser and Ella Stiller.

“The Tonight Show” is airing re-runs during this week’s hiatus; the return episode on April 20 will feature Quinta Brunson, Darren Criss, Taylor Dearden, and musical guest Thundercat.

jimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showzayn

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

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