ZAYN Scheduled To Chat, Perform On April 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

After a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return to original broadcasts during the week of April 20.

The week’s second episode will feature a visit from ZAYN.

Supporting his new album “KONNAKOL,” ZAYN will appear as an interview and musical guest on the Tuesday, April 21 broadcast. That night’s “Fallon” will also feature appearances by Nikki Glaser and Ella Stiller.

“The Tonight Show” is airing re-runs during this week’s hiatus; the return episode on April 20 will feature Quinta Brunson, Darren Criss, Taylor Dearden, and musical guest Thundercat.