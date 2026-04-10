Holly Humberstone, Melanie Martinez Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

Fresh off the release of her new album “Cruel World,” Holly Humberstone will deliver a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The artist will perform on the Monday, April 13 edition of the late-night talk show, closing an episode that also features Mark Wahlberg and Henry Winkler.

Humberstone is one of two musical guests confirmed for “Kimmel” this week. Melanie Martinez, the other, will play the April 16 episode.

Full listings follow, courtesy of ABC:

Monday, April 13

1. Mark Wahlberg (“Balls Up”) 2. Henry Winkler (“Hazardous History with Henry Winkler” and “Normal”) 3. Musical Guest Holly Humberstone

Tuesday, April 14

1. Zach Galifianakis (“The Audacity” and “This Is a Gardening Show”) 2. Lucy Halliday (“The Testaments”)

Wednesday, April 15

1. Bob Odenkirk (“Normal”) 2. Paul Walter Hauser (“Balls Up”)

Thursday, April 16

1. Molly Shannon (“Balls Up”) 2. “Weird Al” Yankovic (“Bigger & Weirder” tour) 3. Musical Guest Melanie Martinez