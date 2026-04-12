Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Earns 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 5th Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” reclaims #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, securing a third non-consecutive week on top. It concurrently rules the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart for a 5th.

— Credited with ~16,544 pop spins during the April 5-11 tracking period (+830), “I Just Might” rises one place to reclaim #1.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” rises a level to #2, while Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” falls from #1 to #3. Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #4, and RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” stays at #5 on the pop chart.

— The Bruno Mars hit meanwhile garnered ~5,540 spins at the Hot AC format this week (-106).

“Man I Need” rises a place to #2, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” drops a spot to #4. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #4, and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” ascends three places to #5.