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Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Earns 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 5th Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

“I Just Might” returns to #1 at pop, while keeping its Hot AC throne.

Bruno Mars - I Just Might video screenshot | Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” reclaims #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, securing a third non-consecutive week on top. It concurrently rules the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart for a 5th.

— Credited with ~16,544 pop spins during the April 5-11 tracking period (+830), “I Just Might” rises one place to reclaim #1.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” rises a level to #2, while Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” falls from #1 to #3. Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #4, and RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” stays at #5 on the pop chart.

— The Bruno Mars hit meanwhile garnered ~5,540 spins at the Hot AC format this week (-106).

“Man I Need” rises a place to #2, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” drops a spot to #4. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #4, and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” ascends three places to #5.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightJustin BieberOlivia deanraye

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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