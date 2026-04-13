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Special Look: Amanda Diaz Enjoys REVOLVE Festival During Coachella Weekend

The popular creator looked amazing at the event.

Amanda Diaz at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE

REVOLVE Festival 2026 counted Amanda Diaz as one of its high-profile guests this weekend.

The immensely popular creator looked incredibly beautiful at the event, shining in a memorable festival look.

Featuring music from Don Toliver, Kehlani, and Mustard, the REVOLVE Festival took place in Thermal, California. It adhered to a Grand Revivre theme, offering a classic carnival vibe as the star-studded guests enjoyed music, engaged with fun brand activations, and played games.

The annual party has emerged as a staple of Coachella weekend; photos of Amanda Diaz’s time at the event follow.

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Amanda Diaz attends the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival at Cavallo Ranch on April 11, 2026 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE )
Amanda Diaz at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Amanda Diaz at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE

Amanda diazrevolve

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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