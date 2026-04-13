Special Look: Amanda Diaz Enjoys REVOLVE Festival During Coachella Weekend

REVOLVE Festival 2026 counted Amanda Diaz as one of its high-profile guests this weekend.
The immensely popular creator looked incredibly beautiful at the event, shining in a memorable festival look.
Featuring music from Don Toliver, Kehlani, and Mustard, the REVOLVE Festival took place in Thermal, California. It adhered to a Grand Revivre theme, offering a classic carnival vibe as the star-studded guests enjoyed music, engaged with fun brand activations, and played games.
The annual party has emerged as a staple of Coachella weekend; photos of Amanda Diaz’s time at the event follow.