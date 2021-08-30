in Music News

The Marias’ “Hush” Received Outstanding Feedback From Audacy Alternative Radio Listeners

The song boasted a whopping 96-4 score during its stint as “Pick Of The Week.”

The Marias - Hush video screen | Atlantic/Nice Life

In recent months, Audacy has been making waves with an “Alternative Pick Of The Week” program that spotlights promising new singles. Songs selected for the campaign receive airplay on Audacy alternative stations at different times each time. After each play, fans can text an UP or DOWN rating to indicate their binary feedback.

Most receive more positive than negative votes, but no recent pick has fared quite as well as The Marías’ “Hush.”

According to Audacy, 96% of the song’s votes were of the “UP” variety. As a point of comparison, no other recent selection has even broken 90% (with 89% each, Tessa Violet and lovelytheband’s “Games” and The Linda Lindas’ “Oh!” are the only ones to even break 85%).

The question now, of course, concerns whether “Hush” will end up emerging as a lasting radio hit. The song returned to the Top 40 on this past week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

hushthe marias

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alissa Violet Wows In Gorgeous New Pink Lingerie Selfies On Instagram

OneRepublic’s “Someday” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song