Azzi Fudd Wows On Red Carpet Before Being Named #1 Pick At WNBA Draft (Special Look)

New York, NY - April 13, 2026 - Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
Last year, Azzi Fudd attended the WNBA Draft in support of UConn Teammate Paige Bueckers. Bueckers would go onto be the 2025 draft’s #1 pick, joining the Dallas Wings.
This year, she attended as a presumed lottery pick. She would go onto be the 2026 draft’s #1 pick, joining the Dallas Wings.
Though the reason for her attendance was different, the look assessment was the same: a winner. Fudd looked characteristically fantastic on the red (well, orange) carpet, serving an appearance befitting the career-defining moment and her burgeoning superstar status.
ESPN, which is handling this year’s ongoing draft broadcast, shared photos from Azzi Fudd’s arrival. Those follow.
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