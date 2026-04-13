Azzi Fudd Wows On Red Carpet Before Being Named #1 Pick At WNBA Draft (Special Look)

Last year, Azzi Fudd attended the WNBA Draft in support of UConn Teammate Paige Bueckers. Bueckers would go onto be the 2025 draft’s #1 pick, joining the Dallas Wings.

This year, she attended as a presumed lottery pick. She would go onto be the 2026 draft’s #1 pick, joining the Dallas Wings.

Though the reason for her attendance was different, the look assessment was the same: a winner. Fudd looked characteristically fantastic on the red (well, orange) carpet, serving an appearance befitting the career-defining moment and her burgeoning superstar status.

ESPN, which is handling this year’s ongoing draft broadcast, shared photos from Azzi Fudd’s arrival. Those follow.