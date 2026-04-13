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Azzi Fudd Wows On Red Carpet Before Being Named #1 Pick At WNBA Draft (Special Look)

Azzi Fudd delivers another major red carpet moment.

New York, NY - April 13, 2026 - Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft. (Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)

Last year, Azzi Fudd attended the WNBA Draft in support of UConn Teammate Paige Bueckers. Bueckers would go onto be the 2025 draft’s #1 pick, joining the Dallas Wings.

This year, she attended as a presumed lottery pick. She would go onto be the 2026 draft’s #1 pick, joining the Dallas Wings.

Though the reason for her attendance was different, the look assessment was the same: a winner. Fudd looked characteristically fantastic on the red (well, orange) carpet, serving an appearance befitting the career-defining moment and her burgeoning superstar status.

ESPN, which is handling this year’s ongoing draft broadcast, shared photos from Azzi Fudd’s arrival. Those follow.

New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – April 13, 2026 – Azzi Fudd on the Orange Carpet for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)

azzi fuddespnpaige bueckerswnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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