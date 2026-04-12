Thomas Rhett & Jordan Davis’ “Ain’t A Bad Life” Earns #1 At Country Radio

Thomas Rhett’s “Ain’t A Bad Life (featuring Jordan Davis)” enjoys a good week at country radio, rising to #1 on the Mediabase chart for the format.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Ain’t A Bad Life” seizes the throne from Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking.” That song falls out of the Top 10 this week.

The Rhett-Davis song rules for Mediabase chart points, while also ranking as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 5-11 tracking period.

Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” rules for audience impressions, while holding at #2 on the overall chart. Dylan Scott’s “What He’ll Never Have” moves up a place to #3.

Combs’ “Days Like These” concurrently elevates two spots to #4, as Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” rises two levels to #5.