Special Look: Cameron Brink, Chloe Brown Stun At REVOLVE Festival 2026 During Coachella Weekend

WNBA star and emerging beauty and fashion sensation Cameron Brink was one of many high-profile attendees present at Coachella this weekend.

Her trip to the desert included a stop by the annual REVOLVE Festival, where she wowed in a black ensemble.

Held in Thermal, California, the event adhered to a Grand Revivre carnival theme and featured music from Kehlani, Don Toliver, and Mustard. The star-studded guest list included many notables from the worlds of music, sports, fashion, and social media.

Photos from Cameron Brink’s time at the festival follow, including an arrival shot with friend and fellow athlete Chloe Brown.