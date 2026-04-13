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Special Look: Cameron Brink, Chloe Brown Stun At REVOLVE Festival 2026 During Coachella Weekend

They attended the star-studded Coachella event on Saturday.

Cameron Brink at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE

WNBA star and emerging beauty and fashion sensation Cameron Brink was one of many high-profile attendees present at Coachella this weekend.

Her trip to the desert included a stop by the annual REVOLVE Festival, where she wowed in a black ensemble.

Held in Thermal, California, the event adhered to a Grand Revivre carnival theme and featured music from Kehlani, Don Toliver, and Mustard. The star-studded guest list included many notables from the worlds of music, sports, fashion, and social media.

Photos from Cameron Brink’s time at the festival follow, including an arrival shot with friend and fellow athlete Chloe Brown.

Cameron Brink and Chloe Brown at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Cameron Brink at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
Cameron Brink at REVOLVE Festival | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Cameron Brink attends the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival at Cavallo Ranch on April 11, 2026 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE )

Cameron brinkChloe brownrevolve

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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