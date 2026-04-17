Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead” Received Thursday Night Pop Radio Airplay, Set For Big Friday

Olivia Rodrigo is back with an eagerly anticipated new single in “drop dead,” and radio is showing immediate support.

The song was set to receive significant pop radio airplay on Friday, April 17 — its first official day of release.

But insofar as the song arrived prior to midnight in non-Eastern US time zones, some of its spins registered as Thursday night airplay.

According to Mediabase, “drop dead” received 3 official Thursday night plays from each of Live 95.5 Portland, 99.7 NOW San Francisco, WiLD 94.9 San Francisco, and KJ103 Oklahoma City.

It received 1 or 2 spins from many other non-east coast stations Thursday night, and it will receive ample airplay from throughout the US on Friday.