LISA, JENNIE Deliver Characteristic Slays At REVOLVE Festival 2026

LISA at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
LISA and JENNIE, who have both taken the stage at Coachella, celebrated the atmosphere this past Saturday.
The two BLACKPINK members, solo music stars, and style icons spent time at the high-profile REVOLVE Festival. Featuring music from names like Kehlani, Don Toliver, and Mustard, the invite-only event attracted one of the weekend’s highest-profile guest lists.
All showcased their festival fashion, with LISA and JENNIE unsurprisingly slaying in their casual yet memorable ensembles.
Photos from Saturday’s carnival-themed celebration follow, courtesy of REVOLVE.
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