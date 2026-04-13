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LISA, JENNIE Deliver Characteristic Slays At REVOLVE Festival 2026

The BLACKPINK members both spent time at the Coachella weekend party.

LISA at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE

LISA and JENNIE, who have both taken the stage at Coachella, celebrated the atmosphere this past Saturday.

The two BLACKPINK members, solo music stars, and style icons spent time at the high-profile REVOLVE Festival. Featuring music from names like Kehlani, Don Toliver, and Mustard, the invite-only event attracted one of the weekend’s highest-profile guest lists.

All showcased their festival fashion, with LISA and JENNIE unsurprisingly slaying in their casual yet memorable ensembles.

Photos from Saturday’s carnival-themed celebration follow, courtesy of REVOLVE.

JENNIE at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
JENNIE at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Marc Patrick/BFA for REVOLVE
LISA at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
LISA at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
LISA at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for REVOLVE
LISA at REVOLVE Festival 2026 | Marc Patrick/BFA for REVOLVE

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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